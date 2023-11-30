'That could have been my home': Residents call for action after attempted arson at Waterloo apartment
A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire inside a Waterloo apartment building.
Waterloo regional police said the incident happened around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday on Kraus Drive.
Security video posted online showed a masked woman who appeared to be setting materials on fire inside the apartment vestibule, before smashing three windows with an axe.
Police said the woman was arrested and charged with the following:arson, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent.
“Any time there is a fire inside any building where there are people it’s obviously a major safety concern,” Const. Chris Iden with the Waterloo Regional Police Service told CTV News.
The woman was held in custody ahead of Thursday’s bail hearing.
No injuries were reported.
Police said no one else has been connected to the incident and their investigation has ended.
As of Thursday afternoon, two of the smashed windows had been replaced while the third was covered with plywood. A burn mark remained on the floor where the fire was set.
“That’s people’s homes,” said Joyce Currie, said one of the residents. “That could have been my home.”
Those living in the apartment complex told CTV News they were disturbed to hear of attempted arson just outside their front door.
“I don’t know what can be done, but something has to be done about it,” Currie said.
Anna Pernica has lived at the apartment complex for close to two decades and said crime has become a regular occurrence.
“It’s become worse and worse every day,” she explained. “It’s not right to people that are living in this neighbourhood, or any neighbourhood, not to feel secure or safe.”
The affected apartment complex is operated by the Region of Waterloo. CTV News reached out to the region for comment but did not hear back by our deadline.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no one has laid eyes on for 128 years.
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Housing reality check: Canada behind on building housing for marginalized communities, advocates say
The federal government has spent about half of the $82.5 billion in its national housing strategy funding and has now spent all of its funds that it had set aside to build low-income rental units for vulnerable people.
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
Liberal bail reforms poised to become law after year of increased crime concerns
The federal government's bail-reform legislation is on its way to becoming law after the House of Commons decided on Thursday to accept changes the Senate made to the bill.
Israeli military confirms release of 8 more Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza Strip
Hamas freed eight Israeli hostages Thursday in exchange for Israel's release of more Palestinian prisoners under a last-minute deal to extend their ceasefire in Gaza by another day.
Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
London
-
Influx of asylum seekers worsens shelter bed shortage for homeless Londoners this winter
Many Londoners will have to survive this winter in tent encampments. The dire situation is being exacerbated by the arrival of asylum seekers and newcomers to Canada who are occupying more and more beds inside shelters operated by Mission Services.
-
No one was injured in reported downtown dumpster fire
Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported dumpster fire in downtown London, Ont.
-
Business Cares Food Drive kicks off with 24th campaign
With the need being greater than ever for the London Food Bank, the Business Cares Food Drive kicked off its annual holiday season campaign.
Windsor
-
Residents of Windsor condo building without heat months after car falls into utility vault
People living in a downtown Windsor condo building are still feeling the effects after a parked vehicle fell through the ground into an underground electric vault in September.
-
Vision Zero plan, including new 40km/h speed limit, approved
In the five years Gary Kaschak has been on city council, the most complaints he receives, “is about traffic.”
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
Barrie
-
Record-setting RVH 50/50 win brings joy to Barrie family coping with unimaginable loss
More than two years after a loss no parent should face, a Barrie family is starting the holiday season off with a glimmer of hope after winning the RVH Auxiliary's record-setting November 50/50 draw worth $266,908.
-
Wasaga Beach CAO makes allegations of a cover-up by the previous administration
Wasaga Beach's chief administration officer dropped a political bombshell in council on Thursday, with allegations the previous administration engaged in questionable behaviour.
-
'Burnt to the ground': Blue Mountains new townhouses destroyed by fire
An early morning fire raged through and destroyed four new townhouses in the Blue Mountains
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
Final day for employees at Domtar pulp mill in Espanola, Ont.
Thursday was the final day of work for employees on the pulp side of Domtar’s pulp and paper mill in Espanola.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
'Our whole lives are upside down': Family describes terrifying Centrepointe shooting that critically injured family dog
A family pet is in emergency care after being shot by a stray bullet one week ago.
Toronto
-
Additional charges laid in hate-motivated mischief investigation at Yorkville Indigo bookstore
Toronto police have laid additional charges against 11 people in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation at a downtown Indigo bookstore.
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
-
It may be cheaper to stay in a hotel for a month than rent an apartment in Toronto
While the thought of staying in a hotel for a month might sound like an expensive proposition, it may actually be cheaper than paying rent in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
-
Police say multiple weapons used in serious assault on man at Montreal homeless encampment
The mayor is denouncing a 'violent attack' that left a 57-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Montreal with serious injuries on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
Man rescued from Moncton garbage truck ‘lucky to be alive’
A man who fell into a Moncton garbage truck was rescued Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
A Winnipeg brewery says the 'Humbug' sign that it put up on its roof just a few days ago needed to come down.
-
'Enrichment is a very important part of animal care': Zoo puts out call to replenish toy chest
Animals living at Assiniboine Park Zoo are on the hunt for new toys and other enrichment items heading into the holiday season.
Calgary
-
The fur will fly on Sunday as Hitmen face Raiders in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game
The Calgary Hitmen Teddy Bear Toss is now in its 28th year. Scoring that goal and seeing the fur fly is unlike any goal you’ll every score.
-
Zadorov dealt to Canucks in return for draft picks in 2024 and 2026
The Calgary Flames traded defenceman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks Thursday.
-
Former NHL stars promoting men's health and prostate cancer screening and testing
Lanny McDonald sports a championship ring he earned after winning the Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989 and remains a fixture in the community. McDonald along with Wendel Clark and Guy Carbonneau are spreading the word about the importance of men getting checked for prostate cancer.
Edmonton
-
Devon, Alta., town councillor sentenced to 120 days in jail following guilty pleas
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was sentenced Thursday to 120 days in jail for harassing and threatening members of her family.
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
15 distinct Edmonton districts outlined in continuing city plan-streamlining efforts
Draft plans for distinct districts — the latest work on the 15-minute city vision Edmonton planners have been developing over the last three years — will be presented to the urban planning committee next week.
Vancouver
-
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for Vancouver courtroom stabbing
A woman who used a filleting knife and hammer in an attempt to kill her online nemesis inside a Vancouver courtroom will spend 12 years in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.
-
Number of British Columbians lost to toxic drugs in 2023 surpasses 2,000
At least 2,039 British Columbians have lost their lives to toxic drugs so far in 2023, according to the latest data release from the BC Coroners Service—marking the third year in a row more than 2,000 people have died from the province's ongoing overdose crisis.
-
Drunk dine-and-dash suspect bites officer at West Vancouver mall, police say
Charges will be recommended against a 28-year-old North Vancouver woman who allegedly assaulted four police officers Monday evening, including biting one of them.