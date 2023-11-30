'That could have been my home': Residents call for action after attempted arson at Waterloo apartment

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire inside a Waterloo apartment building.

Waterloo regional police said the incident happened around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday on Kraus Drive.

Security video posted online showed a masked woman who appeared to be setting materials on fire inside the apartment vestibule, before smashing three windows with an axe.

Police said the woman was arrested and charged with the following:arson, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent.

“Any time there is a fire inside any building where there are people it’s obviously a major safety concern,” Const. Chris Iden with the Waterloo Regional Police Service told CTV News.

The woman was held in custody ahead of Thursday’s bail hearing.

No injuries were reported.

Police said no one else has been connected to the incident and their investigation has ended.

As of Thursday afternoon, two of the smashed windows had been replaced while the third was covered with plywood. A burn mark remained on the floor where the fire was set.

“That’s people’s homes,” said Joyce Currie, said one of the residents. “That could have been my home.”

Those living in the apartment complex told CTV News they were disturbed to hear of attempted arson just outside their front door.

“I don’t know what can be done, but something has to be done about it,” Currie said.

Anna Pernica has lived at the apartment complex for close to two decades and said crime has become a regular occurrence.

“It’s become worse and worse every day,” she explained. “It’s not right to people that are living in this neighbourhood, or any neighbourhood, not to feel secure or safe.”

The affected apartment complex is operated by the Region of Waterloo. CTV News reached out to the region for comment but did not hear back by our deadline.