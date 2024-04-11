Teens with gun arrested after allegedly trying to steal car in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have charged two teenagers in connection with four vehicle robberies in Kitchener.

The boys, both 15-years-old, were arrested on April 4 after allegedly attempting to steal a car on Belmont Avenue West. A firearm was recovered during the arrest, police said.

Waterloo regional police’s robbery team linked the accused to four other robberies and attempted robberies of vehicles that happened in Kitchener between March 10 and March 14.

On April 9, officers completed warrants at two residences in Kitchener.

The teens have been jointly charged with several offences in connection to the four robberies and attempted robberies including:

Robbery with a weapon (two counts)

Disguise with intent (two counts)

Robbery with a firearm

One of the teens is facing additional charges including:

Disguise with intent (two counts)

Robbery with a firearm

Point firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)

Both teens are in custody and scheduled to appear in court on April 19.

The investigation to identify and charge additional suspects is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.