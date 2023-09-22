Teens burn Pride flag in Kitchener, Ont.: Police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a Pride flag was trampled and set on fire in Kitchener, Ont.
Police say a group of teens, aged 15 to 17, took the flag from Eastwood Collegiate Institute on Thursday.
They then damaged it by stepping on it and setting it on fire.
Police say no one was injured.
The incident is being investigated as hate-motivated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
SCHOOL BOARD REACTS
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) confirms the principal at the school sent a little to parents about the incident and what they said happened after.
“This same group of students then threw rocks at the 2SLGBTQIA+ students as they boarded their bus,” read the letter to parents.
In a statement to CTV News, the school board said it is “deeply saddened and concerned by the alleged incident.”
“We want parents, families, and the wider community to know that we are taking this incident very seriously,” said Estefanía Brandenstein, a communications officer with the WRDSB.
The school board said it is deeply committed to the safety of students and creating and maintaining identify-affirming learning environments.
“Where everyone feels safe and experiences a sense of belonging. all members of our community,” said the statement.
The principal’s letter said a team will be at the school offering on-site support, including school board social workers.
“As we move forward, we will use the tools we know best - education and support - to address the impact this incident has had on our school community,” said the principal’s letter.
The board said they will not be commenting further as it is a police investigation involving students.
