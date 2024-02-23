KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teenager and man arrested after weapon seized at Fairview Park mall

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A teenager and a man from Kitchener are facing charges after police were called to the Fairview Park mall Thursday night.

    Waterloo regional police officers were called to the mall on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener at approximately 6:20 p.m.

    Police were told two people were carrying a firearm and threatening a victim.

    When officers arrived at the mall, two people were arrested and a conducted energy weapon was seized.

    A 16-year-old teenager from Kitchener is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and disguise with intent.

    An 18-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    They are both being held for a bail hearing.

    No injuries were reported.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News