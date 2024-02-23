Teenager and man arrested after weapon seized at Fairview Park mall

A teenager and a man from Kitchener are facing charges after police were called to the Fairview Park mall Thursday night.

Waterloo regional police officers were called to the mall on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Police were told two people were carrying a firearm and threatening a victim.

When officers arrived at the mall, two people were arrested and a conducted energy weapon was seized.

A 16-year-old teenager from Kitchener is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and disguise with intent.

An 18-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They are both being held for a bail hearing.

No injuries were reported.