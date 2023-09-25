Teen reported missing last seen in Cambridge located
Waterloo regional police say a teen reported missing has been located.
Police said Monday morning that a 13-year-old was last seen in the Southwood area of Cambridge.
Around noon, police confirmed the teen was located.
UPDATED SIU investigating fatal Guelph crash
'There was a Nazi in the chamber': Tensions flare in the House over Speaker's recognition
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday morning over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
BREAKING U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkish president is set to visit Azerbaijan
Thousands of Armenians streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was set to visit Azerbaijan Monday in a show of support to its ally.
UN rights experts decry war crimes by Russia in Ukraine and look into genocide allegations
Independent UN-backed human rights experts said Monday they have turned up continued evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in their war against Ukraine, including torture -- some of it with such "brutality" that it led to death -- and rape of women aged up to 83 years old.
Scarborough man arrested for human trafficking-related charged in London, Ont.
A Scarborough man is facing multiple human-trafficking related charged after he allegedly broke into the victim’s London home, prompting an investigation.
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 12: Jury hears from forensic identification officer
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been accused of intentionally striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck, enters its third week Monday as the Crown continues to call witnesses.
London resident charged in fatal west end stabbing
A 33-year-old London resident has been charged with second degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing Friday morning.
Police investigate arson at new home builds in Amherstburg
Windsor police are investigating a suspected arson in Amherstburg that caused about $4 million in damage two new homes.
Fatal collision claims life of senior motorcycle passenger
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision in Tilbury involving a motorcycle and a boat trailer that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman.
BREAKING Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
Highway 400 multi-vehicle fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation south of Barrie
A portion of Highway 400 through Innisfil, south of Barrie, is closed Monday morning for a collision.
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Barrie or Muskoka
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
Highway 11 closed after two transports crash near North Bay
A crash between two tractor-trailers on Highway 11 early Monday morning has closed the road in both directions from North Bay to Marten River, police say.
-
BREAKING Toronto man, 20, charged in Timmins apartment shooting, other suspects still at large
A 20-year-old Toronto man is charged with two counts of attempted murder in Timmins after a shooting at a Sixth Avenue apartment Sunday, police say.
Northern Ont. judge rejects claim that man stabbed victim in the back four times in self-defence
A judge in Sudbury, Ont., has rejected claims of self-defence by a man charged with stabbing a victim in the back four times.
Boy, 3, dies after falling from Ottawa high-rise
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling more than 16 storeys on Sunday.
-
OPP warn of extortion scams after Renfrew County resident cheated out of $50,000
Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a new warning about extortion scams after a resident in Renfrew County was cheated out of more than $50,000.
3.4M people affected by Ontario pregnancy and newborn care registry data breach
An Ontario government agency that manages data about pregnancy and newborn children in the province says the personal health information of about 3.4 million people was impacted by a data breach.
Two tow trucks found 'fully engulfed in flames' east of Toronto being investigated as arson
Two tow trucks found on fire in the early hours of Sunday morning are believed to have been set ablaze in an act of arson, investigators say.
Laval mayor dissatisfied with Quebec government aid on gun violence
"Too little, too late" was how Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer described Quebec's response to gun violence. Boyer made the strong criticisms in front of the media and Public Security Minister François Bonnardel, who had just announced the investment of $20 million to help the municipality.
Coroner's inquest opens into killings of three Quebec men chosen at random
A coroner's inquest opening in Montreal today will look into the deaths of three men seemingly killed at random over a 24-hour span last August.
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
'Renews my hope in humanity': Overwhelming support for 110 displaced tenants after Fredericton fire
There's been tremendous support for the 110 people displaced in a apartment fire in Fredericton, with members of the community donating clothes and opening their doors.
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
Attacks ramp up as parties continue campaigning for Oct. 3 Manitoba election
Manitoba's party leaders stepped up their attacks over the weekend in a bid to gain momentum heading into the final full week of the provincial election campaign.
Partial settlement in class-action lawsuit approved; Stampede's admission, payout to move forward
An Alberta court justice has approved a partial settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving decades-long sexual abuse within The Young Canadians at the Calgary Stampede by an adult supervisor.
Calgary homes under construction allegedly targeted by thief
Calgary police are hoping to return a "significant amount" of stolen goods to their rightful owners after seizing the items from two local storage units and a home south of the city.
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
Manslaughter conviction handed down in death of Billie Johnson
An Alberta man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Billie Johnson.
Driver dead in weekend rollover northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday.
Heavy police presence ahead of planned protest at Vancouver's Indian consulate
A heavy police presence can be seen in downtown Vancouver Monday ahead of a planned protest over the killing of a Sikh leader and allegations that the Indian government played a role in the slaying.
Strong winds expected to batter Metro Vancouver Monday
A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver due to a fall storm expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, and residents are being warned to brace for falling branches and potential power outages.
B.C. premier in Ottawa to discuss housing, wildfires, floods
British Columbia Premier David Eby and six of his cabinet ministers are in Ottawa for two days to meet with federal policymakers on issues including housing, wildfires, and floods.