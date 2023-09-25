Kitchener

    • Teen reported missing last seen in Cambridge located

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener) The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police say a teen reported missing has been located.

    Police said Monday morning that a 13-year-old was last seen in the Southwood area of Cambridge.

    Around noon, police confirmed the teen was located.

