Teen driver charged after single-vehicle crash in Simcoe

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Norfolk County are telling drivers to slow down after a single-vehicle crash in Simcoe on Monday afternoon.

According to OPP, it happened on Wilson Drive just before 3 p.m.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries to report,” a social media post from OPP said.

Police posted a photo of a blue car with a damaged front end.

“Regardless of where you're headed, take your time, plan ahead and slowdown. Your life or someone else’s could depend on it,” police said in the post.

An 18-year-old man was charged with careless driving as a result of the crash.