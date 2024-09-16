KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teen arrested following robbery at Guelph mall

    Stone Road Mall in Guelph is pictured on Tuesday, June 30, 2015. Stone Road Mall in Guelph is pictured on Tuesday, June 30, 2015.
    A 17-year-old Guelph boy is facing robbery and drug charges following a robbery in Guelph Sunday afternoon.

    Police were called to a business inside Stone Road Mall around 2:25 p.m. Staff reported a male removing three knives from a display case and putting them in his backpack. When the employee attempted to stop the male, he was allegedly pushed away. The employee wasn’t hurt.

    Police were able to identity the male who was located and arrested about two hours later.

    “A search incident to arrest revealed the stolen knives, along with a fourth knife and a replica firearm. Officers also discovered a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a small digital scale and unused plastic baggie,” police said in a media release.

    The teen is charged with robbery, possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and several counts of failing to comply with a release order.

