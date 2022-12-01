Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Aud next week

The Kitchener Rangers are calling on their fans to make children’s dreams come true this Christmas.

The team announced this year’s Teddy Bear Toss will take place at the Aud on Dec. 6 during their game against the Guelph Storm.

When the Rangers score their first goal of the match, fans are encouraged to toss stuffed animals onto the ice.

They will then be collected and donated to charitable organizations in our community ahead of the holidays.

Last year the team collected 7,406 toys.

The Rangers organization says bears will not be sold at Tuesday’s game.

There are a few guidelines fans are asked to follow:

New bears only

Put the plush toys in a clear plastic bag (to keep them clean)

Smaller is better (6” to 36” tall), bigger bears are harder to rehome

Avoid bears with battery packs or hard surfaces

Tickets for the game can be purchased online.