

CTV Kitchener





WestJet’s new ultra-low-cost carrier won’t be flying out of the Region of Waterloo International Airport, but Waterloo Region residents looking to use it won’t have to go far.

Swoop, as it’s being called, will be using the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport as its southern Ontario base. The airline will initially offer flights out of Hamilton to and from Winnipeg, Edmonton, Halifax and Abbotsford, B.C.

According to Swoop’s website, the flight to Abbotsford is first being offered at a total price of $7.50, with the Edmonton and Halifax flights coming in at about $40 apiece one-way. Those prices do not include things like seat selection, priority boarding or carry-on bags that can’t fit under a seat.

The $7.50 fare for Hamilton-Abbotsford flights only applies to customers who book before Sunday, and includes a number of restrictions. The other fares are also limited-time offerings, with regular fares typically expected to run around $99 apiece.

At a Thursday press conference to unveil details of Swoop’s offerings, WestJet executive vice-president Bob Cummings said the company is looking to provide passengers with “more competition, more choice and lower fares.”

Swoop service is scheduled to start June 20.

With files from CTVNews.ca