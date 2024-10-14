Suspicious device reported in New Hamburg
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after someone reported a strange device in New Hamburg.
Police said people walking near a pathway under the Nith River Bridge near Highway 7&8 spotted the strange object around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
They said the object appeared to be an improvised explosive device.
Members of the Special Response Unit were called in and removed the device. Police said they determined the object “was meant to cause concern only.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 6399.
