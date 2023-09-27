Kitchener

    • 'Suspicious' death in Kitchener under investigation

    Police on scene near the intersection of Thaler Avenue and Kinzie Avenue on Sept. 27, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener) Police on scene near the intersection of Thaler Avenue and Kinzie Avenue on Sept. 27, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are investigating what police are calling a “suspicious” death in Kitchener.

    Emergency services were called to a home in the area of Thaler Avenue and Kinzie Avenue on Tuesday around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

    When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman dead.

    On Wednesday around noon, officers could be seen going door to door canvassing the neighborhood for information.

    At least four police vehicles, including a forensics truck, were on scene.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Navigating Canada's real estate landscape: A guide for new immigrants

    Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News