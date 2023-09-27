'Suspicious' death in Kitchener under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating what police are calling a “suspicious” death in Kitchener.
Emergency services were called to a home in the area of Thaler Avenue and Kinzie Avenue on Tuesday around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman dead.
On Wednesday around noon, officers could be seen going door to door canvassing the neighborhood for information.
At least four police vehicles, including a forensics truck, were on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
