'Suspicious' death in Kitchener under investigation

Waterloo regional police are investigating what police are calling a “suspicious” death in Kitchener.

Emergency services were called to a home in the area of Thaler Avenue and Kinzie Avenue on Tuesday around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman dead.

On Wednesday around noon, officers could be seen going door to door canvassing the neighborhood for information.

At least four police vehicles, including a forensics truck, were on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.