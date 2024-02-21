Suspects created distraction before stealing several wallets: Guelph police

Guelph police are asking residents to be careful when out shopping after several recent reports of women having their wallets stolen.

Police said six thefts have been reported, all happening on Feb. 10 at various retail shops in Guelph.

“In most cases the wallets were removed from open purses either left unattended in shopping carts or while owners were carrying them,” said police in a news release.

Police believe suspects were working together to either bump into the victims or create a distraction before the theft.

In all of the cases, debit or credit cards belonging to the victims, were used at nearby businesses after the theft.

Police have released descriptions of two people they are looking for in connection to these thefts.

The male suspect is described as being in his 40s, heavy set, medium height with olive skin and a beard that was dark on the sides and white around his mouth and chin. He was wearing a dark winter jacket, grey track pants, a black toque and black shoes.

The female suspect was described as possibly Middle Eastern, 35 to 45 years old and wearing a tan jacket, grey winter hat with a large pompom, grey pants, black shoes and a black purse.

Police said they were driving a grey Mazda hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.