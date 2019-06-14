Regional officers from the Community Oriented Response Enforcement (CORE) Team have arrested two men and seized five grams of suspected blue fentanyl.

Police arrested the driver and passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday in the area of Renfrew Street in Kitchener.

Roughly $10,000 and suspected cocaine were also seized by the officers.

The 42-year-old driver has been charged with possession for the purpose to trafficking fentanyl.

The 57-year-old has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and breach of probation.