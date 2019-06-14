

CTV Kitchener





Regional officers from the Community Oriented Response Enforcement (CORE) Team have arrested two men and seized five grams of suspected blue fentanyl.

Police arrested the driver and passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday in the area of Renfrew Street in Kitchener.

Roughly $10,000 and suspected cocaine were also seized by the officers.

The 42-year-old driver has been charged with possession for the purpose to trafficking fentanyl.

The 57-year-old has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and breach of probation.