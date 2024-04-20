Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario

Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.

Investigators are looking for 28 year-old Alexandra Krafchek Alfaro, who is known to visit the Waterloo and Woodstock areas.

She is wanted on:

• three counts of fraud under $5,000

• four counts of possession of an identity document

• two counts of possession of stolen goods over $5,000

• two counts of possession of stolen goods under $5,000

• four counts of identity fraud

• conspiracy to commit and indictable offence

• three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• failure to comply with undertaking

• failure to comply with judicial release

• two counts of motor vehicle theft

• occupant of a motor vehicle without consent

• obstruct police officer

Police said they do not know where she is right now.

Ongoing investigation

This is part of an ongoing investigation into fraudulent vehicle rentals that began in March.

Investigators said several people from Waterloo Region were providing stolen identity documents to obtain vehicle rentals across southwestern Ontario.

They said the suspects never returned the vehicles.

Further investigation linked the suspect to a series of thefts from used-car dealerships. Investigators were told the suspects went to the dealerships, handed over stolen identity documents to get test drives of the vehicles, and then never came back.

Five people have been charged so far, including a 28 year-old woman and a 43 year-old man, both from Waterloo. Combined, the pair face over 50 charges including identity fraud and possession of stolen property over $5,000.