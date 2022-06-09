Suspect in Kitchener shooting arrested

Police have arrested a Waterloo man wanted in a shooting early last week in Kitchener.

On Friday June 3, Waterloo regional police said they had grounds to arrest 21-year-old Caleb Kuepfer in connection to a May 29 shooting on Gildner Street, behind Grand River Hospital.

There were no reported injuries.

On Wednesday night, police said Kuepfer was arrested in Toronto.

He is charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Discharge a firearm with intent to wound

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

Breach of probation

Police are seen outside a home on Gildner Street in Kitchener on May 29, 2022. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)