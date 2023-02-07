Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto

Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.

Police said the person’s body was found by Toronto police. According to police, they died of “a medical event.”

The robbery at a jewelry store in the Waterloo mall on Thursday led police to evacuate the building.

According to police, four male suspects entered the store with hammers and batons and allegedly smashed display cases and stole merchandise.

A security guard was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three suspects were located and arrested that day, while a fourth remained at large.

On Tuesday, Waterloo regional police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact their robbery unit.

Asked if they were looking for any outstanding suspects at this point, Waterloo regional police said all they could confirm is that the investigation is ongoing.

"It's a complex investigation and investigators want to be sure," Const. André Johnson said in an email.