Suspect breaks into St. Marys Subway, steals till box
Stratford Police are looking for a suspect after someone broke into the Subway on James Street South in the town of St. Marys.
Police said a suspect was caught on camera approaching the store from a wooded area around 3:05 a.m. Thursday.
The male smashed the glass on the door and went inside, grabbed the till box and left the store through a different door, heading back toward the wooded area.
An employee discovered the damage and the missing till box when they arrived for work later that day.
The suspect is described as male and was wearing black and white Under Armour running shoes, blue jeans, a black coat or sweater with the hood up, a black ball cap and yellow and white gloves. He was carrying a beige backpack.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
