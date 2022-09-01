Survivors’ Secretariat identifies 97 deaths in connection to former Brantford residential school

The survivors group leading the investigation into deaths at the former Mohawk Institute Indian Residential School (IRS) in Brantford are reporting figures more than double what the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) had initially documented.

On Wednesday, the Survivors’ Secretariat identified in its Year in Review a total of 97 deaths connected to the Institute, through research done by Know History historical services.

“We take this responsibility very seriously,” said Ryan Shackleton, Know History's CEO in a media release. “The work is difficult, and accessing the documents held by colonial institutions can be challenging, but it is worth the effort to ensure that the story is told from the survivors' perspective.”

To date, 6,705 records have been accessed, with 2,526 of those documents coming from NCTR and the remainder located through archival research by the Know History team.

Through Know History’s research, the Secretariat has identified 4,581 names of children who attended the Mohawk Institute and 725 names of people who worked at the Institute in some capacity.

“They are not confirmed graves,” said Tabitha Curley, a member of the Survivors’ Secretariat in an email to CTV News. “The number of deaths are a result of documented deaths which have been confirmed through document collection and research by Know History.”

Search efforts on the former residential school lands continue, with ground-penetrating radar technology being used to locate potential unmarked graves.

“We have completed scanning of 1.5 per cent of the search area; however, have not analyzed any of this data to date,” said Curley. “We are in the process of coordinating with experts in the field of geophysics to determine a path forward to analyze the ground-penetrating radar data.”

As of Aug. 23, 2022, the Survivors’ Secretariat has completed GPR scanning of 387 plots each in a 10 by 10-metre grid.

The effort to find unmarked graves at the former Mohawk Institute began in earnest following the discovery of remains of as many as 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in May 2021.