Sun shines bright on Annual African Festival in Kitchener

    Kitchener City Hall’s rotunda was once again bouncing and bumping with the sounds of African music.

    Bring on the Sunshine held their 14th Annual African Festival on Sunday and saw hundreds come out for the music, performers, vendorsand authentic food.

    “It’s really been a day of fun, relaxing, and enjoying each other’s company,” said Barbara Mangwende, executive director of Bring on the Sunshine. “Winter is so gloomy and can be so long as well, but this removes the isolation.”

    The organization was also presented with two grants during the event, including one from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

    “We’ll see you next year, same time, same place,” said Mangwende.

