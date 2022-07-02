'Suddenly just explosions': Man arrested for setting off fireworks on Waterloo road
'Suddenly just explosions': Man arrested for setting off fireworks on Waterloo road
A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after setting off fireworks on a Waterloo road early Saturday morning.
Waterloo regional police said an officer was in the area of King Street North and Spring Street around 12:30 a.m. when they saw the man.
"He was holding the fireworks in his hand and then projecting them at businesses and pedestrians, so it could have been very dangerous for everyone involved," Const. Melissa Quarrie, with the Waterloo Regional Police Service, said.
She added that at least one of the fireworks also hit a police cruiser.
The man has been charged with mischief under $5,000, common nuisance – endangering life, criminal negligence and breach of duty related to explosives.
"We do often see over long weekends that we have an increase in bylaw calls pertaining to noise complaints as well as firework complaints, but it’s not very common that we see fireworks directed at people," said Const. Quarrie.
James Macdonald, a bartender at Ethel’s Lounge, said he was working on Friday night when he saw multiple fireworks going off in the street just after midnight.
"We saw a big group move across King [Street] and then suddenly just explosions," McDonald told CTV News.
He was worried for the safety of the patio customers, as multiple fireworks were launched from the street.
"They’re flying across, over our building, and it was just a little too much," said McDonald. "Obviously they were having fun, but there’s other places to do that where you’re not necessarily going to be risking people's safety."
According to the City of Waterloo, fireworks are only permitted on private property from dusk until 11:00 p.m. during specific holidays. Those include Victoria Day, Canada Day, New Year's Eve and Diwali, and the days immediately preceding and following the holiday.
"They have to be set off in a safe manner," said Nicole Papka, the director of municipal enforcement services for the City of Waterloo. "You’re not permitted to do it on a roadway or on public property either."
According to Papka, there is a permission process that has to be followed if firework displays will be held on public property.
"Fireworks have been incredibly divisive in the community, I think they’re very disturbing to a lot of people and pets. So we’re trying to kind of keep that enjoyment and balance," Papka said.
FIREWORKS SAFETY TIPS
The Government of Canada has listed important safety tips on its website for the use of fireworks:
- Place fireworks that do not have a base into the earth or sand (unless the label indicates otherwise)
- Place fireworks at a 10-degree angle, pointing away from people
- Wait 30 minutes before approaching any firework that fails to go off
- Never try to relight or fix a firework that that does not go off
- Pick a place outside to set them off that is clear of obstacles
- Never light or hold a firework in your hand (unless the label says they've been designed to be hand-held)
- Keep fireworks in a cool, dry and ventilated place
- Keep fireworks away from the reach of children
- Read the instructions on the fireworks before using them
- Keep water nearby to place the used fireworks and then wait 30 minutes before disposing them into the garbage
- Children under the age of 18 should not use fireworks unless supervised by an adult
- Safety glasses are recommended
- Always light the fuse at its tip
- Do not use fireworks during windy conditions
The City of Kitchener also asks residents not to set off fireworks on streets, highways, forests, public trails, or ballparks. They can be done in city parks as long as the organizers have a permit.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Defeated and discouraged': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
Gunmen killed in Saanich bank shootout identified as twin brothers
Twin brothers in their early 20s were responsible for the shooting that injured numerous police officers at a bank in Saanich, B.C., earlier this week, RCMP alleged Saturday.
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Dwindling salmon stocks mean endangered B.C. orcas are going hungry, researchers say
Researchers in British Columbia say the province's endangered southern resident orcas have not been getting enough food for years, with some of the worst bouts of hunger occurring since 2018.
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
Anti-Taliban law could be tweaked to get more humanitarian aid to Afghans: minister
A law outlawing any dealings with the Taliban, which charities complain is impeding their ability to help needy Afghans, could be adjusted by the federal government to give more flexibility to aid agencies.
Uvalde schools' police chief Pete Arredondo resigns from City Council
The Uvalde school district's police chief has stepped down from his position in the City Council just weeks after being sworn in following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Russian forces press assault on eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
Russian forces pounded the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday.
'You do not want this' virus: California man with monkeypox urges others to get vaccinated
A California man has posted a widely-shared video in an attempt to educate people about the monkeypox virus outbreak, to encourage people to get vaccinated if they're eligible and to make it very clear: 'You do not want this.'
London
-
'Boom, boom, boom': London police and fire investigating suspicious car fire in parking garage
Heavy smoke and loud explosions woke up a number of residents in a high-rise apartment Saturday morning on Capulet Lane in London, Ont. when a fire broke out in the parking garage next to their building.
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Windsor
-
Inquest jury returns with 38 recommendations following inmate death inside Windsor jail
A jury tasked with making recommendations following the death of a 30-year-old inmate inside Windsor's South West Detention Centre says Ontario jails should no longer consider access to phone calls to be a privilege.
-
Vehicle collision in Leamington, Ont. claims life of motorcyclist
One person is deceased and another was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Leamington on Canada Day.
-
Bronze statue of Hiram Walker unveiled in Windsor, Ont.
Immortalizing the founder of Walkerville in cast metal has been a task — years in the making, in fact — but a statue of the late Hiram Walker was finally unveiled to the public Saturday at a new parkette at his old stomping grounds.
Barrie
-
Emergency service calls up 25 per cent in Muskoka
Paramedics anticipate a 25 per cent increase in calls after a noticeable spike over the last few months.
-
Nine people rescued from the water in Georgian Bay within two days: OPP
Provincial police say they rescued nine people from the waters of Georgian Bay within two days.
-
Oro-Medonte residents hold a yard sale to support legal battle against short-term rentals
A group of Oro-Medonte residents held a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for the ongoing battle against short-term rentals in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Explore nature to learn about the Seven Grandfather Teachings
A unique scavenger hunt in Sudbury aims to get people out exploring nature and enjoying the outdoors. The event includes an educational element about Indigenous traditions and teachings, in particular the Seven Grandfather Teachings.
-
Disabled athlete attempting to cross Lake Superior
A Toronto man is getting set to become the first disabled athlete to cross Lake Superior on a paddleboard. Mike Shoreman, who made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie Friday, has already crossed Lake Erie, and most recently crossed Lake Huron. He is raising money for youth mental wellness.
-
Hwy.11 reopened after a tractor trailer collision near Calstock
All lanes of Highway 11 at Micro Tower Rd in the Pagwa area near Calstock, between Kapuskasing and Longlac, have reopened follwing a tractor trailer collision.
Ottawa
-
Police, city 'better prepared' for Canada Day festivities, Ottawa's mayor says
Mayor Jim Watson says the city of Ottawa and Ottawa police were better prepared and had more resources to police the capital for the Canada Day long weekend, as a sense of normalcy returned to downtown Ottawa and the Parliamentary Precinct after Canada's 155th birthday.
-
Lifeguard shortage at beaches and swimming pools across the national capital region
A shortage of lifeguards means some beaches in the national capital region will be unsupervised this summer and swimming classes are being cancelled.
-
Nearly 100 vehicles towed from downtown vehicle control zone since Wednesday: Bylaw
Ottawa police say residents and visitors will continue to see an enhanced police presence in downtown Ottawa today, as the cleanup begins from Canada's 155th birthday party.
Toronto
-
This man arrived from Calgary 16 days ago. He is still looking for his bags at Toronto Pearson airport
As unclaimed luggage continue to pile up at Pearson International Airport, one local resident has been looking for his bags for 16 days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
-
26-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by alleged drunk driver in downtown Toronto identified
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver in downtown Toronto on Canada Day has been identified by his family, remembering him as someone with a great sense of humour and a “huge heart.”
Montreal
-
Housing advocates count 600 Quebec households without a home after July 1
The number of Quebec households without a roof over their heads after July 1 moving day is currently 600. That number "could continue to rise in the coming days," warned Véronique Laflamme, spokesperson for the Quebec housing advocacy group - FRAPRU, at a news conference in Montreal on Saturday.
-
Struggle to find pet-friendly apartments leads to more surrenders at SPCA
The hunt for affordable housing is becoming increasingly challenging in Montreal, and advocates say this is especially true for pet owners.
-
Pointe-Claire development debate continues after trees cut down in Fairview forest
Residents in Pointe-Claire say they're saddened and dismayed to see trees have been cut down in the Fairview Forest, just two months after the area was placed in a zoning freeze -- a freeze that prevents Cadillac Fairview from moving forward with development plans.
Atlantic
-
N.B. woman facing impaired driving charge after SUV collides with RCMP vehicle
A 50-year-old New Brunswick woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a head-on collision with a fully marked RCMP vehicle in the village of Tracadie.
-
N.S. man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP vehicle, fleeing the scene: police
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly drove into an RCMP vehicle before fleeing from police.
-
Staffing shortages, hospital closures to blame for long wait times at Maritime emergency departments
Longer than usual wait times are being felt at emergency departments across the Maritimes this long weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Shamattawa man recovering after officer-involved shooting
A man from Shamattawa First Nation is being treated for serious injuries after an RCMP officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.
-
'I'm really angry': Staff shortages temporarily closing some rural Manitoba emergency rooms
Longstanding staff shortages in rural emergency rooms are continuing to create problems, with some being forced to close or cut their hours.
-
Man stabbed, other sprayed with bear mace at The Forks
Winnipeg police confirmed that one man was stabbed and another was sprayed with bear mace during an incident at The Forks on Friday night.
Calgary
-
Man in custody after firefighter dragged on fleeing vehicle
Calgary police have a man in custody after a Calgary Fire member was hurt by a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon.
-
Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, U.S. man facing charges
A 13-year-old girl from Edmonton who had been missing for more than a week was safely located in Oregon, where a man, 41, is in police custody and facing charges.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary Saturday afternoon
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, U.S. man facing charges
A 13-year-old girl from Edmonton who had been missing for more than a week was safely located in Oregon, where a man, 41, is in police custody and facing charges.
-
Police identify Saanich, B.C., gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have publicly identified the two gunmen killed during a shootout with police at a bank in Saanich on Tuesday as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie.
-
'As big as it gets': Bowlers flock to Edmonton for national 5-pin competition
The best five-pin bowlers in the country were in Edmonton to compete at the Canadian Master Bowlers Nationals tournament.
Vancouver
-
Saanich, B.C., gunman's Instagram account featured rifles, anti-government hashtags
An Instagram account belonging to one of the two gunmen killed in a shootout at a bank in Saanich, B.C., this week paints a picture of a young man who believed gun ownership was a necessary response to government "tyranny."
-
Police identify Saanich, B.C., gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have publicly identified the two gunmen killed during a shootout with police at a bank in Saanich on Tuesday as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie.
-
'Absolutely insane': A B.C. man describes his 11-month wait for a passport
When Bill Ferguson strolled into the New Westminster Service Canada to renew his passport last August, he anticipated a quick, stress-free process. Turns out, it’s been anything but.