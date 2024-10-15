KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Sudden death investigation in Cambridge

    A Waterloo Regional Police Services vehicle is seen parked outside a Zehrs near Conestoga Boulevard and Dunbar Road in Cambridge on Oct. 15, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) A Waterloo Regional Police Services vehicle is seen parked outside a Zehrs near Conestoga Boulevard and Dunbar Road in Cambridge on Oct. 15, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Cambridge.

    Emergency responders were spotted at a Zehrs store located near the intersection of Conestoga Boulevard and Dunbar Road. A sign had been posted on the door reading, “Due to unforeseen circumstances the store will not be open today. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

    Police confirmed they are investigating a sudden death but have provided no further details at this time.

    This is a developing story.

