Students learn how their food gets from the farm to their plate

Students in Brant County are getting a hands-on learning experience in the agri-food industry.

The Bite of Brant event, held at the Burford Fairgrounds on April 9 and 10, hopes to inspire a new generation of farmers.

Students from public, Catholic and private schools got a front-row seat to see how apple cider is made, how cows are milked and the process for grinding wheat to make flour for pizza dough, among many other aspects of food production.

“It’s an agriculture awareness program where students at the Grade 5 level participate in various hands-on activities so that they can learn more about the source of their locally-produced food and gain an appreciation for how it is produced,” explained Jean Emmott, the committee chair for Bite of Brant.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 20 stations set up to represent the different aspects of the agri-food industry. The goal is to help these young minds better understand where their food comes from and the vital role it plays in our lives.

“Agriculture is the number one industry in Brant County,” said Emmott. “It contributes both to the economy of the country as well as the basis for many parts of our society.”

Many of the students were impressed with what they saw at the fairgrounds.

“At the maple syrup station here we learned that it takes 40 litres of [sap] to make one bottle,” said attendee Giacomo Sgrignuoli-Gibbs.

“I learned that it only can turn into a cow when it has a calf,” another attendee, Ava Xurieb, said.

They weren’t the only ones seeing value in the immersive learning experience.

“They’re not stuck in a classroom,” added teacher Penny Thom. “They’re outdoors and they get to hear about things that maybe has a little bit of interest but they don’t know a lot about yet.”

Students also got a lesson in the importance of buying local and potential career opportunities.

“For every graduate, there are opportunities for eight positions in the agri-food industry,” explained Emmott.

One student who CTV News spoke to on Tuesday already had her heart set on one job in particular.

“Taking care of pigs,” explained Xurieb.

Attendees at Bite of Brant also got to observe live animals, explore farm equipment and learn more about environmental land stewardship. Organizers call it an important learning experience as the students are current consumers as well as future decision-makers.