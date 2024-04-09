Students learn how their food gets from the farm to their plate
Students in Brant County are getting a hands-on learning experience in the agri-food industry.
The Bite of Brant event, held at the Burford Fairgrounds on April 9 and 10, hopes to inspire a new generation of farmers.
Students from public, Catholic and private schools got a front-row seat to see how apple cider is made, how cows are milked and the process for grinding wheat to make flour for pizza dough, among many other aspects of food production.
“It’s an agriculture awareness program where students at the Grade 5 level participate in various hands-on activities so that they can learn more about the source of their locally-produced food and gain an appreciation for how it is produced,” explained Jean Emmott, the committee chair for Bite of Brant.
On Tuesday, there were a total of 20 stations set up to represent the different aspects of the agri-food industry. The goal is to help these young minds better understand where their food comes from and the vital role it plays in our lives.
“Agriculture is the number one industry in Brant County,” said Emmott. “It contributes both to the economy of the country as well as the basis for many parts of our society.”
Many of the students were impressed with what they saw at the fairgrounds.
“At the maple syrup station here we learned that it takes 40 litres of [sap] to make one bottle,” said attendee Giacomo Sgrignuoli-Gibbs.
“I learned that it only can turn into a cow when it has a calf,” another attendee, Ava Xurieb, said.
They weren’t the only ones seeing value in the immersive learning experience.
“They’re not stuck in a classroom,” added teacher Penny Thom. “They’re outdoors and they get to hear about things that maybe has a little bit of interest but they don’t know a lot about yet.”
Students also got a lesson in the importance of buying local and potential career opportunities.
“For every graduate, there are opportunities for eight positions in the agri-food industry,” explained Emmott.
One student who CTV News spoke to on Tuesday already had her heart set on one job in particular.
“Taking care of pigs,” explained Xurieb.
Attendees at Bite of Brant also got to observe live animals, explore farm equipment and learn more about environmental land stewardship. Organizers call it an important learning experience as the students are current consumers as well as future decision-makers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Warning light on Boeing 737 prompts Air Canada flight to make emergency landing
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.
Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out
As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.
'Extremely dangerous': Toddler, 2 other children left unsupervised in parking lot for 4 hours while moms went to Pickering casino: police
Two women have been charged after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, say police.
Amanda Knox faces a new slander trial in Italy that could remove the last legal stain against her
Amanda Knox faces another trial for slander this week in Italy in a case that could remove the last legal stain against her, eight years after Italy's highest court threw out her conviction for the murder of her 21-year-old British roommate.
Food critic leaves $3,000 tip at Toronto restaurant
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
Missouri man executed for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006
A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for killing his cousin and her husband nearly two decades ago in an attack that left the couple's four-year-old daughter home alone and unharmed.
'Essentially a sunburn in the eye': How to tell if you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
Quebec premier threatens 'referendum' on immigration if Trudeau fails to deliver
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his murder trial Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.