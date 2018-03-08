

CTV Kitchener





Students at the University of Waterloo staged a walkout demanding the university make a commitment on mental health change.

Hundreds of students flooded the campus and gathered on Thursday afternoon.

They say they want the university to increase mental health services and support any student who’s struggling.

The rally was organized by a fourth year communications class after a discussion around the recent student death and long wait times for counselling.

The university had said earlier this week it has commissioned a report on mental health services and expects to have the findings in the coming weeks.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Daryl Morris.