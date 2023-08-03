Stratfords of the world meet up for exclusive gathering in Stratford, Ont.

The City of Stratford is holding a reunion for cities from around the world. There’s just one catch – to get the invite, the municipality must also be named Stratford.

Ambassadors from Stratfords across the globe are in the festival city for the unique cultural exchange, including a grand welcome for the Stratfordians of the world.

Established in 1984, Mayor Martin Ritsma said this is a tradition worth holding on to.

“A big part of history is having traditions, and for us to celebrate a tradition with the Stratfords of the world it means a lot,” said Ritsma.

Held every two years with a rotating order of host cities, the Stratfords of the world get together through the work of volunteers.

From Stratford, New Zealand, Stratford, Australia, Stratford, U.K. and a little closer to home with Stratford, P.E.I, the name sharing cities will be in Stratford, Ont. until Aug. 9.

“I do like organizing, and all the challenges are working themselves out,” said Stratfords of the World event organizer Joan Ayton.

The week-long event promotes tourism and connections between Stratfordians.

The world’s Stratfords, while sharing a name, do share a few key differences.

For example, Dixon, the representative for Stratford, New Zealand, said their home doesn’t have an Avon River, but a Pātea River that runs through it and it’s known as Stratford upon the Pātea.

Stratford, P.E.I’s representative Daphene said it does not have a prominent swan population, but it does have a prominent Canada Goose population.

One of the common themes was that the Stratfords all have William Shakespeare as a major presence in their town.

Jillian from Stratford, Australia, said every year the town has a Shakespeare festival.

Jennifer from Stratford, Connecticut, U.S., said the Shakespearian influence is very prominent in the town, and it also has a Shakespearean festival.

Meanwhile, Clive, a representative of Stratford-upon-Avon, U.K. joked that his Stratford was the first, and possibly best, but he dared not say that to the other Stratfords.