KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stratford woman sent to hospital in intimate partner violence investigation

    One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.

    Around 6 a.m. police were called to a home in the area of Mornington Street, Vivian Line, Quinlan Road and Graff Ave.

    One woman has been taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

    Police said they are negotiating with a man inside the home to surrender.

    In a post on social media, police said they have closed off Mornington Street, Vivian Line, Quinlan Road and Graff Ave.

    This is a developing story.

