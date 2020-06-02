KITCHENER -- An employee at a Stratford post office has tested negative for COVID-19 after showing symptoms and causing the main location to be shut down as a precaution.

In a Thursday update, Canada Post confirmed the negative test and that none of the employees at the Waterloo Street South post office have the virus.

On Monday, the main Stratford location was shut down and employees were asked to self-isolate, self-monitor, and get tested.

The post office underwent deep cleaning while it was temporarily closed.

The location reopened at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Canada Post says delivery was not impacted.