KITCHENER -- Monday would have marked opening night of the 2020 Stratford Festival Season, but COVID-19 didn’t completely stop the celebrations.

Since the red carpet can't be rolled out this year, the festival hosted a live online celebration on Monday night with a viewing party of the Stratford Adventure, the Oscar-nominated documentary about the founding of the festival.

For those who missed the live viewing, the documentary can also be viewed online here.

For those who missed The Stratford Adventure tonight, here's the link to the film. Happy watching! https://t.co/OykWV4fOEg — Stratford Festival (@stratfest) May 26, 2020

Last week, the festival turned to the federal government for financial help, requesting $8 million in recovery funding through a grant and loan after suspending their season due to the pandemic.

The Stratford Festival announced on April 27 the entire 2020 season would be put on hold.