STRATFORD -- Businesses in the city of Stratford are looking forward welcoming back U.S. visitors when border restrictions are lifted.

Those restrictions are expected to loosen in August.

Americans play a big part when it comes to the important tourism industry in the festival city, according to staff with The Stratford Festival.

“About 100,000 of the 500,000 tickets that we sell would be to U.S. visitors,” said Anita Gaffney, the executive director of the Stratford Festival.

Stratford Festival staff estimated they lost around $4 million due to pandemic restrictions in 2020.

In 2021, the shows moved outdoors. Staff made an investment, bringing it two large canopies that seat 100 people each.

“We are going to be adding some seats to the canopies in the middle of August," Gaffney said. "That coincides with when U.S. residents, visitors would be able to cross the border."

Gaffney said they are pleased with the decision to reopen the borders to allow American travellers.

“We know that people coming into the country will be required to be vaccinated, and we have course following all the COVID protocols with masking and distancing and touchless service. So we feel very comfortable with our U.S. visitors returning,” said Gaffney.

Hotels in Stratford are also looking forward to it, with some planning to welcome back American guests by mid-August and September.

“We are seeing more and more demand pick up,” said Mackenzie Clemens, the marketing manager at the Bruce Hotel.

Hotel staff ensure it will be a safe space to stay for all guests.

“If we didn’t feel like measures were adequate where we could could ensure their safety, then we wouldn’t be as comfortable in operating so we can’t wait to welcome them back safely,” Clemens said.

Some businesses said welcoming back U.S. visitors will be a big bonus for the tourism industry and will feel like a step closer to a sense of normalcy.