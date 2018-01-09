

CTV Kitchener





A Woodstock resident learned a harsh lesson this week: No good deed goes unpunished.

Woodstock police say it all started on Monday, when four strangers showed up at a house on Stonegate Drive to offer their help shoveling snow out of the driveway.

After the driveway was cleared, the homeowner invited the strangers inside for hot chocolate and snacks. The homeowner later noticed that prescription medication had been taken out of the house.

Police say they know who the four people are and will be looking to talk to them.