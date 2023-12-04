KITCHENER
    • Stop signs taken from rural intersections

    The stop signs have since been replaced, but police say their removal put "lives at risk." (Submitted/OPP) The stop signs have since been replaced, but police say their removal put "lives at risk." (Submitted/OPP)

    Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for information after someone removed five stop signs from a rural road north of Fergus, Ont.

    “Behaviour like this put lives at risk,” OPP said in a news release Monday.

    The signs were taken along Sideroad 20 at the intersections of First Line, Second Line and Third Line.

    Police said the signs were reported missing between Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3, but they’re not sure exactly when they were removed.

    “[We] are hoping that the public might be able to help us with that information,” Const. Joshua Cunningham said in an email.

    “Sunday was a very foggy day and anyone unfamiliar with the area would definitely have been put at risk.”

    The signs have since been replaced.

    Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

