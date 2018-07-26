

CTV Kitchener





A movie set for a Stephen King thriller is currently under construction in Perth South.

The Copperheart Entertainment production team in Toronto has confirmed they are building a set in the town just south of Stratford, for the thriller In the Tall Grass.

The small Ontario town has less than 4,000 residents and the town’s mayor couldn’t be happier to welcome film crews.

“They can pick anywhere in the world, in North America, and they pick little old Perth South, said Bob Wilhem.

The film will be a Netflix original, based on a novella written by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill.

Filming for the project is set to start sometime this summer.

City officials remain tight-lipped about the project, but say there could be more shoots scheduled for other locations around the area.