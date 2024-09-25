KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Statistics Canada says population grew 0.6 per cent in Q2 to 41,288,599

    Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1. People walk in an overhead pedestrian crossing in Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1. People walk in an overhead pedestrian crossing in Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
    Share

    Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1.

    The agency says the total means 250,229 people were added in the second quarter of the year for a growth of 0.6 per cent.

    The growth rate was slower than the same quarter of 2023 which saw a 0.8 per cent increase and the 0.7 per cent increase in the second quarter of 2022.

    The increase in the population was almost entirely due to international migration which added 240,303 people.

    The difference between births and deaths added 9,926 people.

    Alberta posted the fastest growth rate among the provinces and territories with an increase of 1.0 per cent in the quarter, while the Northwest Territories was the slowest with an increase of 0.1 per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News