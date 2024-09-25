Statistics Canada says population grew 0.6 per cent in Q2 to 41,288,599
Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1.
The agency says the total means 250,229 people were added in the second quarter of the year for a growth of 0.6 per cent.
The growth rate was slower than the same quarter of 2023 which saw a 0.8 per cent increase and the 0.7 per cent increase in the second quarter of 2022.
The increase in the population was almost entirely due to international migration which added 240,303 people.
The difference between births and deaths added 9,926 people.
Alberta posted the fastest growth rate among the provinces and territories with an increase of 1.0 per cent in the quarter, while the Northwest Territories was the slowest with an increase of 0.1 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING MPs to vote today on Poilievre's motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament will vote today on a motion that could — but likely won't — bring down the minority Liberal government, and the Conservatives have already put the House of Commons on notice that more such votes are coming.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Mortgage changes: Cheaper entry into housing market at steeper costs
Mortgage rule changes allow easier entry into the housing market with lower monthly payments, but also an increased cost of repaying a mortgage.
Coverage denied: Canadians hitting roadblocks with insurers after installing solar panels on their homes
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
BREAKING Israeli army chief says military is preparing for possible ground operation in Lebanon
Israeli army chief says military is preparing for possible ground operation in Lebanon
Helene becomes a hurricane and is expected to intensify as it moves toward Florida
Helene became a hurricane Wednesday after rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and moved north along Mexico's coast on a path toward the U.S., leading residents to evacuate, schools to close, and officials to declare emergencies in Florida and Georgia.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Statistics Canada says population grew 0.6 per cent in Q2 to 41,288,599
Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
-
-