Stanley Cup coming to Waterloo and Six Nations

The Stanley Cup will make stops in Waterloo Region and Six Nations after the Florida Panthers secured their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.

Brandon Montour will be bringing the trophy to Six Nations on July 24.

According to a news release from Six Nations of the Grand River, the celebration will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Six Nations Sports and Culture Memorial Arena.

Montour is also expected to take part in a parade that will start at the Ohsweken Speedway and end at the arena.

Once he arrives, there will be a special ceremony including a presentation of the Six Nations Honourary Ronateríhonte (Leader) Award.

Fans in Waterloo, meanwhile, will get their own opportunity to get up close and personal with Lord Stanley’s Cup the following day, July 25.

Steven Lorentz, who also plays for the Panthers, will be bringing the cup to the area with a stop at RIM Park.

It will be on display in the Forbes room, from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., before moving to various change rooms where U16 and U18 players will be able to take photos.

Waterloo Minor Hockey, the Waterloo Ravens, Waterloo Ringette, OSHA/Special Hockey and the KW Skating Club have all been invited to see to the Stanley Cup.