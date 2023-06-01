Staff at Kitchener business thwart attempted robbery

Mallory Robinson says it was “a little more than [she] was expecting” when she arrived at work at her family's Kitchener business Wednesday morning.

Robinson was in the store at Connect Equipment, when she says two shoplifters tried to take off with around $5,000 worth of equipment like chainsaws and quick-cuts.

It happened around 11 a.m.

“They had product in their hands and they were running as fast as they could out the front door,” Robinson says. “So I started screaming for all the guys, yelling ‘You’re not going to rob us!’ And I’m running out after them and all the guys are following behind me.”

Robinson and around five other employees chased the men out the door as they jumped into a car.

She says she was determined not to let them get away.

“It’s a family owned business, I’m part of the family, my father is the manager here and it just wasn’t going to happen – that’s what was going through my head – nope this isn’t going to happen today, that’s not how it’s going to go down,” Robinson said.

Mallory Robinson says she's worked at her family's business, Connect Equipment in Kitchener, for around 15 years. They've been robbed several times at night, but never during the day with staff there. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)

Jeff Sallans, the owner of Connect Equipment, said when he heard Robinson yell, he took off from his office.

“We all chased them, they all lost control and hit this skid-steer. That’s when they all fled. They jumped out of the car and fled and we tried to grab them the best we could,” he explained.

Together, the employees were able to stop the vehicle, forcing it hit a nearby piece of equipment. They held the driver until police arrived. The other men in the car took off on foot in all direction but were later caught by police.

Staff say the men attempted to take off in this car, but lost control trying to exit the parking lot and crashed into a tractor. (Submitted)

A hold and secure was put in place at two local schools, Janet Metcalfe and Jean Steckle, while police searched for the men.

Police confirmed they were able to catch all the people who were allegedly involved in the attempted robbery.

Sallans says it means a lot that his staff were willing to go above and beyond for the store.

“I told my staff afterwards ‘if I get in a fight somewhere, I want them beside me,” Sallans said with a laugh.

“I was pretty impressed that they came out and were after these guys so quick, otherwise they would have gotten away.”

He says he’s happy with the outcome.

“We’ve been robbed here so many times so it’s a little bit of satisfaction to actually catch somebody doing it,” he said.

“It was a little bit of a joy I guess.”

Police are expected to release more information Thursday afternoon.