An interim president has been appointed at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener.

The announcement came Monday that Dr. John Woods, vice president of strategic initiatives at St. Joseph’s Health System, had been appointed to the position.

“One of the many benefits of St. Mary’s membership in the St. Joseph’s Health System is being able to tap into its expertise when needed,” says Tom Motz, chair of St. Mary’s Board of Trustees, in a statement.

The move comes following news of the departure of the current president, Dr. Andrew Falconer, who announced last month that he would be stepping down to head back to Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa.

He had begun his St. Mary’s Hospital position in February after the sudden-death of the hospital’s then-CEO.

“I am delighted to be joining the team at St. Mary’s General Hospital while they search for a permanent President,” says John Woods in a press release. “It’s an honour to provide support and guidance for one of the safest acute hospitals in the country.”

Woods' appointment is effective starting July 24.

A committee has been formed to search for a permanent replacement for the position.

No timeline has been established yet for when a replacement will begin.