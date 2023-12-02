'Spreading a little bit of kindness': Christmas Spectacular Market comes to Kitchener

A new kind of Christmas market has made its way to Kitchener.

The inaugural Christmas Spectacular Market was on display at the Alpine Club Saturday and featured 40 local vendors with home décor, festive knick knacks, jewelry and more.

"You'll never be too old for Christmas and the whole atmosphere around it," said organizer Rose Habschield. "I worked in customer service and I just love the market atmosphere. I'm retired so I thought, 'oh that might be fun. Let's try it.'"

All entry fees went directly to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region to help feed thousands.

"Most people are one emergency, one car accident, one something away from needing the food bank," said volunteer Amanda Stanzel.

Food, drinks, and live music were also provided at the Alpine Club.

"Being able to provide something back to the community, that's giving back to the food bank, it's an amazing thing," said Alpine Club treasurer Julia Morrision.

Shoppers could choose to donate more money at the door or join a silent auction with all the proceeds going to the food bank.

"I hope people will be carrying on with this every year," said Habschied. "I hope they feel that it's a warm, forgiving environment, spreading a little bit of kindness."