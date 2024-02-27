KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Speed monitoring box stolen in Kitchener

    speed radar kitchener device
    A device used to record vehicle volume and monitor speeds has been stolen in Kitchener.

    Waterloo regional police say their traffic services unit installed at David Bergey Drive and Activa Avenue within the last 10 days.

    It was placed there in response to complaints about aggressive driving and speeding in the area.

    At some point, the locks and mounting hardware were damaged and the device was removed from the light pole it was attached to.

    Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

