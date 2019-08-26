

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





Drivers will have to slow down in some Kitchener neighbourhoods starting this fall.

City council approved a pilot project on Monday that will lower speed limits by 10 km/h in the Huron, Doon and Stanley Park areas.

That will mean 40 km/h speed limits on most streets and 30 km/h speed limits in school zones within the project's limits.

"Traffic calming is one of the top issues that councillors hear across the board," explains Sarah Marsh, councillor for Kitchener's Ward 10.

"Every week, we hear complaints about various streets in the city that are unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists because people are just travelling too fast."

According to a staff report, a pedestrian hit at 50 km/h has a survival rate of just 15 per cent. At 40 km/h, that number jumps to 75 per cent.

The project is slated to run for a year. During that time, staff will collect data to present an update to council with recommendations.

It's expected to cost about $36,000.