Special weather statement issued for Waterloo Region and Wellington County

    A special weather statement has been issued for Waterloo Region and Wellington County ahead of an early spring storm expected to sweep into Ontario.

    Environment Canada warns strong winds and rain are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s also potential for significant snowfall late Wednesday into Thursday.

    The impending weather system has prompted the agencyto caution residents to plan for possible power outages and hazardous travel conditions.

     “Travel may become hazardous due to accumulating snow and reduced visibility,” Environment Canada says.

    Strong winds, gusting at speeds of up to 70 km/h are anticipated to develop Tuesday night, posing a risk of downed trees or power outages. In regions along the shore of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay winds could exceed 80 km/h.

    Winds are expected to ease Wednesday.

    The statement comes one day after the Grand River Conservation Authority released a flood message saying up to 50 mm is forecast this week and advises people to exercise "extreme caution" near local waterways.

