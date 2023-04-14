Special air quality statement in effect across southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of southern Ontario, including the Region of Waterloo and the City of Guelph.

On Friday, around 10:30 a.m., the national weather agency released the special air quality statement saying it is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.

Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations this afternoon, the national weather agency said.

Moderate Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) values are possible throughout this afternoon, with the potential of short-term, high-risk AQHI values for a few hours.

The statement said individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted. Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly,” the air quality statement reads.

A‼️SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT‼️has been issued due to deteriorating air quality for parts of southern ON today!

🟠 Moderate risk AQHI values this afternoon with the potential of short-term 🔴 high risk AQHI values for a couple of hours.

According to the University of Waterloo Weather Station, the Region of Waterloo hit a record-breaking April high of 28.1 on Thursday.

The station said this is the earliest in the year the temperature has gone above 28 C.

The weather station said on April 30, 1942 the highest ever April temperature was recorded at 30.0 C.

On April 25, 1990, the temperature flirted with the high when it reached 29.2 C.

The summer-like temperatures are expected to continue on Friday, with the Environment Canada forecast predicting temperatures to increase during the day and reach a peak of 28 C around 5 p.m.