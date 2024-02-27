Southwestern Ontario sees a dramatic drop in temperatures

What a difference a few hours make!

Wednesday started off with mild temperatures, but by midday, it was a much different story in Waterloo Region.

A cold front moved through southwestern Ontario, bringing with it a dramatic drop in temperature.

According to the University of Waterloo’s Weather Station, it was 13.2 C at 10:45 a.m. and at 11:15 a.m., it was 2.9 C. They said the 10.3 degree drop in a 30-minute period was the largest they’ve seen in the more than 25-year history of the Soulis Memorial Weather Station.

CTV Kitchener’s Weather Specialist Will Aiello predicted a flash freeze on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to go from 12 C to -9 C within six hours.

Some areas, including areas between Stratford, Wingham, Goderich and Grand Bend, were also under a flash freeze warning.

Along with the cold conditions, strong winds were expected across much of the province.

Environment Canada estimated gusts at 70 to 80 km/h which are expected to ease up later in the day.

Snow squalls were also a concern, especially for those living along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.