Performing has always been in Nicole Guse’s blood. Over the holiday season she uses her time and talents to give back.

It’s not just her love of performance that drove her to create the Sounds of Christmas – Guse’s son is the real inspiration behind the idea of the musical variety show.

“My son, Joshua, attended Kidsability from the time he was 18 months to 5 years old,” she said. “So when he finished I thought I want to do something to give back to Kidsability and the community.”

The now 14-year-old Joshua has been performing in the Sounds of Christmas since it started 7 years ago.

“I sing, I step dance, I play the ukulele and I waltz,” he said. “Kidsability has really helped me grow into the person I am today.

It’s been really good to give back.”

Guse Productions and the Sounds of Christmas has raised more the 125,000 dollars in support of Kidsability over the past six years.

“All of that funding is going to help children and youth in the community with special needs get life-saving therapy,” said Rob Way, the Chair of the Board of Directors at Kidsability. “Without them it just wouldn’t happen. It’s very powerful for us.”

The Sounds of Christmas is also a family affair for the Guse’s.

“We have four sets of siblings in the show, my two children and my two nieces,” says Nicole. “Then, we have three other sets of sisters and brothers.”

Of the 17 kids in the show, 14 are returning and have been a part of the performance since the beginning.

There are also 6 professional adult performers and a professional band in the show.

The holiday performance is for families and people of all ages and hopes to bring the community together while keeping their one goal in mind.

“We’re hoping to raise more money this year,” Guse said. “Kidsability has had some funding cuts this year, so shows like this are important.”

Those wishing to attend one of the performances can find tickets for sale online.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office: 1-519-502-8390.

Tickets range in price from $20-$35.

All shows take place at the Waterloo Mennonite Brethren Church, 245 Lexington Rd.

Upcoming shows:

Thursday, November 28th: 2 p.m.

Friday, November 29th: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 30th: 2 p.m.