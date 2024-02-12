Son of retired Cambridge, Ont. firefighter inspired to create chemical-free gear

The son of a recently retired Cambridge firefighter is on a groundbreaking mission – inspired by his mom.

Drew Davidson, a University of Waterloo engineering graduate, is researching new ways to protect firefighters after learning his mother Kelley Willemze had been suiting up in toxic gear for decades.

Willemze was always aware of the potential risks that came with being a firefighter.

“It's a tough job, it's the best job in the world, but it's a tough job and the risks are there. And they're a little bit higher than we thought,” she told CTV News.

Kelley Willemze in a undated photo. (Courtesy: Kelley Willemze)

What Willemze didn’t expect were the dangers that would be found in her own gear, something she put on every single day for over three decades.

“We were confident in the gear we were provided and the procedures that we were taught and how to use our protective equipment,” she explained. “It was pretty shocking, actually, to think that the gear that was supposed to protect us is in itself a carcinogen.”

PFAS concerns

In 2022, the International Association of Firefighters and the Metro Chiefs joined forces to alert members of the adverse health risks posed by Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) in turnout gear.

PFAS are used to help repel water and oil but studies have shown that these ‘forever chemicals’ can increase the risk of cancer and other diseases.

"In the case of firefighters, these particles can penetrate the skin and cause problems so there's an urgent need to address this,” said Dr. Milad Kamkar, a chemical engineering professor at UW.

Willemze’s son steps in

Willemze became increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of herself and her colleagues, so she reached out to her son, who has an education in chemical engineering.

“The main thing that was going through my head is: ‘Why hasn't there been an effort to address this problem?’” questioned Davidson.

Drew Davidson shows his mom’s jacket to Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. (Source: University of Waterloo)

It was a challenge Davidson couldn't turn down.

“They're really looking to try to safeguard the health of their firefighters that work in their departments but they just can't find any alternatives that are able to do the work for them,” he explained.

Davidson aims to develop an alternative material that will help alleviate the detrimental effects of PFAS on both firefighters and the environment.

“We're looking at a lot of different chemicals that might be able to match the effects that PFAS have in the gear,” he explained. “We're looking for what has the best efficacy in terms of being able to meet those design requirements in a safe manner.”

His research has gained momentum in both the scientific and medical fields.

Ontario’s Solicitor General, the Honourable Michael Kerzner, who is responsible for public safety, recently paid a recent visit to the university’s Department of Chemical Engineering.

Left to right: Dr. Marc Aucoin, chair of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Dr. Valerie Ward, Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, Drew Davidson, Dr. Milad Kamkar and Kade Truman. (Source: University of Waterloo)

Davidson’s innovative research has earned him a new Deep Tech Scholarship – the first of its kind in Canada that was developed by the dean in the Faculty of Engineering.

“This can pair students and faculty members who are also interested in the same topics so that they can connect their research together and that hopefully will lead more people making an impact outside of our university and in the community,” said Valeria Ward, a chemical engineering professor.

Davidson and his crew are currently in the early stages of research but hope to make a lasting, positive difference in the lives of those who put their lives on the line.

“I had the potential to be one of the earliest movers to address this issue and I could really have an impact, that was what inspired me to pick up the torch,” Davidson said.