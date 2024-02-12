Son of retired Cambridge, Ont. firefighter inspired to create chemical-free gear
The son of a recently retired Cambridge firefighter is on a groundbreaking mission – inspired by his mom.
Drew Davidson, a University of Waterloo engineering graduate, is researching new ways to protect firefighters after learning his mother Kelley Willemze had been suiting up in toxic gear for decades.
Willemze was always aware of the potential risks that came with being a firefighter.
“It's a tough job, it's the best job in the world, but it's a tough job and the risks are there. And they're a little bit higher than we thought,” she told CTV News.
Kelley Willemze in a undated photo. (Courtesy: Kelley Willemze)
What Willemze didn’t expect were the dangers that would be found in her own gear, something she put on every single day for over three decades.
“We were confident in the gear we were provided and the procedures that we were taught and how to use our protective equipment,” she explained. “It was pretty shocking, actually, to think that the gear that was supposed to protect us is in itself a carcinogen.”
PFAS concerns
In 2022, the International Association of Firefighters and the Metro Chiefs joined forces to alert members of the adverse health risks posed by Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) in turnout gear.
PFAS are used to help repel water and oil but studies have shown that these ‘forever chemicals’ can increase the risk of cancer and other diseases.
"In the case of firefighters, these particles can penetrate the skin and cause problems so there's an urgent need to address this,” said Dr. Milad Kamkar, a chemical engineering professor at UW.
Willemze’s son steps in
Willemze became increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of herself and her colleagues, so she reached out to her son, who has an education in chemical engineering.
“The main thing that was going through my head is: ‘Why hasn't there been an effort to address this problem?’” questioned Davidson.
Drew Davidson shows his mom’s jacket to Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. (Source: University of Waterloo)
It was a challenge Davidson couldn't turn down.
“They're really looking to try to safeguard the health of their firefighters that work in their departments but they just can't find any alternatives that are able to do the work for them,” he explained.
Davidson aims to develop an alternative material that will help alleviate the detrimental effects of PFAS on both firefighters and the environment.
“We're looking at a lot of different chemicals that might be able to match the effects that PFAS have in the gear,” he explained. “We're looking for what has the best efficacy in terms of being able to meet those design requirements in a safe manner.”
His research has gained momentum in both the scientific and medical fields.
Ontario’s Solicitor General, the Honourable Michael Kerzner, who is responsible for public safety, recently paid a recent visit to the university’s Department of Chemical Engineering.
Left to right: Dr. Marc Aucoin, chair of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Dr. Valerie Ward, Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, Drew Davidson, Dr. Milad Kamkar and Kade Truman. (Source: University of Waterloo)
Davidson’s innovative research has earned him a new Deep Tech Scholarship – the first of its kind in Canada that was developed by the dean in the Faculty of Engineering.
“This can pair students and faculty members who are also interested in the same topics so that they can connect their research together and that hopefully will lead more people making an impact outside of our university and in the community,” said Valeria Ward, a chemical engineering professor.
Davidson and his crew are currently in the early stages of research but hope to make a lasting, positive difference in the lives of those who put their lives on the line.
“I had the potential to be one of the earliest movers to address this issue and I could really have an impact, that was what inspired me to pick up the torch,” Davidson said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
Chateau Montebello up for sale as Chinese owner liquidates assets
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
Conservative motion, backed by NDP, produced $40M in regulatory relief for Bell
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is rejecting the idea that his party played a role in granting $40 million in regulatory relief to Bell Media.
N.L. government wants ad removed as critics blast Vrbo online
A Minister in Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government is asking Vrbo to remove a Super Bowl ad that has upset Newfoundlanders.
Shooter entered Texas megachurch with young son and used AR-style rifle in the attack, police say
The shooter who opened fire at a Texas megachurch on Sunday before being killed by security officers had a history of mental illness and used an AR-style rifle in the attack that also critically injured their seven-year-old son, authorities said Monday.
Small plane lands safely near Buffalo after rear door falls off mid-flight
A small plane with two people aboard landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday after its rear door fell off, police said.
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law hours after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
One dead, five injured in shooting at a New York City subway station. Shooter is at large
One person was killed and five others wounded following a dispute between two groups of teenagers at a New York City subway station Monday at the start of the evening rush hour, authorities said.
'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
53-year-old man faces 25 sexual offence charges for alleged incidents inside Owen Sound business
A Bruce County man faces 25 charges related to sexual offences at a business in Owen Sound, according to police where the alleged incidents took place.
-
'We don’t want to increase our prices': Restaurants call for cap on booze tax
Restaurants across Canada have joined others in the hospitality industry in calling for a cap to the annual alcohol excise tax — a tax tied to the rate of inflation.
-
Recent mild spell leads to sweet start of the maple syrup season
The maple syrup season historically began in late March or early April. Over the years, however, a change in climate patterns has slowly pushed back the start date into February.
Windsor
-
‘It makes me feel homeless’: dozens of residents still displaced after Glengarry Ave. apartment fire
Windsor fire officials say three of eight floors in Wheelton Manor, on Glengarry Avenue, are uninhabitable after a seventh-floor blaze last Friday forced the evacuation of the apartment.
-
Windsor police officer pleads guilty to making inappropriate comments to female officers
A Windsor police officer has been demoted for inappropriate comments, text messages and “unwanted physical contact” towards female employees of the service.
-
From Paczki Day to Valentine’s Day, a big week for small businesses
Between Paczki Day and Valentine’s Day, don’t be surprised if you see lines outside stores this week.
Barrie
-
Aurora man faces trial for alleged murder of missing wife not seen since 2020
The trial of John Sedo, the man accused of second-degree murder in the disappearance of his wife, Helen Sedo, in 2020, got underway in a Newmarket courtroom on Monday, with the Crown calling on Helen's brother.
-
Barrie police investigate rash of weekend vehicle thefts
Police in Barrie are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, with four incidents in three days.
-
MAHC hospital proposal sparks concerns about local health care
Bracebridge residents will have a second chance to voice their opinions and hear about Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's (MAHC) hospital redevelopment proposal.
Northern Ontario
-
Meet Elliot Lake's new mayor: Andrew Wannan
In a unanimous decision from council Monday night, Elliot Lake council has to decided to fill the empty mayor’s chair with one of their own. Andrew Wannan becomes the city’s new mayor after assuming the interim role almost a year ago.
-
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
Ottawa
-
Worker dies after falling from Carling Avenue construction site
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is confirming that a worker has died after falling from a construction site in Ottawa
-
OPP recover bodies of 2 people who fell through ice on Charleston Lake
Ontario Provincial Police say the bodies of two missing hikers who fell through the ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario have been recovered.
-
Ottawa police suspect TikTok challenge behind group of people shooting gel balls from vehicle
Ottawa police say several people were charged this weekend after callers reported a group driving around the ByWard Market shooting a gel ball gun.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs brace for a stretch without Morgan Rielly, who's expected to be suspended
The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing to play their next several games without top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who could be facing a lengthy suspension.
-
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law hours after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
-
Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama dominant in Spurs 122-99 rout of Raptors
Victor Wembanyama had a triple-double to power the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-99 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Monday to snap a seven-game losing skid.
Montreal
-
2 bodies found in home north of Montreal; Quebec police investigating
Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in their 80s after their bodies were found in a home north of Montreal on Monday.
-
Woman, 21, arrested after apartment building destroyed by arson: Montreal police
Montreal police say they opened an arson investigation and arrested a 21-year-old woman after a fire broke out on Monday in an apartment building in The Village.
-
3 minors arrested after posting TikTok of themselves climbing Champlain Bridge tower
Three youths have been arrested after filming themselves climbing the Champlain Bridge tower and posting a video of it on social media.
Atlantic
-
N.L. government wants ad removed as critics blast Vrbo online
A Minister in Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government is asking Vrbo to remove a Super Bowl ad that has upset Newfoundlanders.
-
Historic N.S. storm: Woman dies after snow falls on propane line outside seniors home
The son of a Cape Breton woman injured last week in a propane explosion caused by sliding snow says his mother has died.
-
70-year-old N.B. man dies after falling through thin ice on ATV
A 70-year-old man from Passekeag, N.B., has died after falling through thin ice on an all-terrain vehicle this past weekend.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
3 officers shot with shotgun pellets after suspects barricaded themselves inside apartment: WPS
Winnipeg police released new details of a lengthy standoff in the North End that led to three officers being shot with shotgun pellets.
-
Crash on Lagimodiere leaves man dead
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Sunday night on Lagimodiere Boulevard.
Calgary
-
Igor Shesterkin gets first shutout of season as New York Rangers beat Calgary Flames 2-0
Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.
-
New remote work rules for Calgary city councillors up for vote
Council is set to decide on changes that would allow them to dial in to debates on occasion.
-
Concerns raised over Alberta's growing population amid loss of health-care workers
Alberta is booming once again, but with that boom comes concerns over the province's health-care system.
Edmonton
-
'This is not a joke,': Edmonton man says object dropped onto his truck from Whitemud overpass
An Edmonton man says his pickup was damaged after someone threw something off an overpass over Whitemud Drive over the weekend.
-
Edmonton school divisions call for construction funding as students face overcrowded classrooms
The mother of an Edmonton Grade 9 student looking ahead to a potential logistical nightmare next fall says she expects her child will face packed classrooms -- and the prospect of a long commute to his new high school.
-
'Do not go on the ice at all': EFRS warning after dog dies falling into river
People are being warned to stay off the ice and to keep their pets away after rescue teams were unable to save a dog that had fallen into the North Saskatchewan River.
Vancouver
-
'We're doing the best we can': Family with 1-year-old living in RV at rest area
The Cole Road Rest Area next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford is jammed with dozens of RVs. Sitting outside one of the trailers is a children’s tricycle. This is where Chris and his girlfriend live with their one-year-old boy.
-
Demand for free medical flights, accommodations skyrocketed 145% in B.C. last year, Hope Air says
Demand for a national charity that provides free medical flights, and covers other expenses, for those who can't afford them is soaring in British Columbia.
-
B.C. developer ordered to pay pre-sale condo buyers $13M for breach of contract
The development company behind a B.C. condo project has been ordered to pay more than $13 million in damages to dozens of people who made pre-sale purchases that never came to fruition.