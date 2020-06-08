BRIGHT -- Life on the Snyder’s Family Farm in Bright, Ont., is changing.

Well-known for their Halloween Fear Farm, owner Meghan Snyder says her real fear is the thought of needing to lay off staff.

"Some of the people behind me have been with us seasonally for over a decade. They're family," she says.

"So we're willing to pivot, create, invent, and do anything we can to keep them on our team moving forward."

One pivot was the decision to offer online orders.

The family-run business opened their online baker over the weekend. Customers can order by 10 p.m. Friday night for contactless Saturday pick-up.

Each customer chooses their time slot ahead of time, and never even has to step out of their vehicle.

In addition to things like cinnamon buns and cookies, the team came up with take-home kits for things like pizza and sugar cookies.

"Many of us are working from home with our children as well, and we need something for them to do," Snyder says.

Now they're working on brainstorming what their busiest season, the fall, will look like.

"We are patient and excited and waiting for fall, and hopeful like so many other people, but at the same time we all know things will look different than they used to look," she says.

Snyder may get some direction from the province soon: Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce details about the second stage of reopening the province on Monday.