Snowmobiler unharmed in collision with pickup

Snowmobile collision near Erin, Ont. (Courtesy: OPP West Region/Twitter) Snowmobile collision near Erin, Ont. (Courtesy: OPP West Region/Twitter)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver