Snow squalls, wind warnings and flurries: What's in the forecast for southwestern Ontario

Snow squalls are expected over the next couple of days in Mount Forest, Arthur, Northern Wellington County, Wingham, Blyth and Northern Huron County.

Environment Canada says the multi-day event, beginning on Saturday evening, could bring between 15 and 50 centimetres of snow by Monday.

The agency also warns weather conditions may change quickly from clear skies to heavy, blowing snow.

Drivers could experience reduced visibility and slippery roads.

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Stratford, Mitchell, Listowel, Milverton, Goderich, Bluewater, Huron and Perth counties.

Environment Canada says these areas could see between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow starting Saturday night.

SNOW EVENTS

Snow events were declared in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge on Friday, meaning no on-street parking is permitted for 24 hours so plows can clear the snow. Any vehicles parked on the roads may be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.

The City of Kitchener said its snow event will end at 6 p.m. Saturday.

DIGGING OUT

People in Waterloo Region spent a good part of the morning shoveling their driveways and sidewalks.

“The snow is bit tougher than usual because of the mix of rain,” said one resident. “It’s so heavy. It’s a good workout, so I’m happy.”

“You have to address this now before it goes into a deep freeze or we’ll be looking at this all winter,” said another. “So take the time right now, when it’s not too cold, to try and get down as much as possible for other people’s safety.”

Snow removal crews were also busy.

“A snow storm like this would mean 51 road plows and salters, as well as 16 sidewalk plows,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police, meanwhile, had their hands full during the storm.

They said officers responded to more than 440 collisions on the road.

A sidewalk plow in Kitchener, Ont. on Jan. 13, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)

With the first big snow storm of the season comes a reminder from local fire departments to clear snow and ice from the vents on the side of your home.

WEATHER FORECAST

Environment Canada’s forecast shows a 40 per cent of flurries beginning Saturday evening, with between two to four centimetres of the white stuff expected.

Wind gusts could reach 80 km/h and the temperature is expected to fall to minus 7 degrees Celsius, but with the wind chill, it could feel more like minus 17 degrees Celsius.

Winter in Kitchener, Ont. on Jan. 13, 2024. (Source: Doug Chase)

We’ll see more flurries on Sunday. Environment Canada is predicting about five centimetres of snow and a high of minus seven degree Celsius or minus 19 degrees Celsius with the wind chill.

WIND WARNING

The agency has also issued a wind warning for Caledonia, Haldimand, Delhi and Norfolk. They said gusts could reach between 80 and 110 km/h and could result in damage to hydro lines, fallen tree branches and dangerous driving conditions. Those winds are expected to end later Saturday night.

-- With reporting by CTV's Ashley Bacon