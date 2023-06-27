Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario

Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.

The national weather agency issued a special air quality statement for Waterloo region just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Today is the first day I smelt the air," one Waterloo region resident said. "And it smelled like someone was having a BBQ."

At the time of the statement, the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Kitchener was level 2, which is low risk.

Level 10 is the highest level in the AQHI before it becomes very high risk.

On Wednesday morning, the index sat at level 8, and was predicted to get to level 10 by 4 p.m.

"I've never experienced so much smog, so much darkness, so much bad air quality," said another resident. "Just going outside, looking around, not being able to see a few blocks, it scares you."

Early Wednesday, the agency updated its statement saying air quality and visibility can fluctuate over short distances and vary from hour to hour.

"I am definitely concerned," another resident said. "Not just about the air quality for the fires, but about all the issues coming from the climate crisis as it gets worse year after year."

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke, Environment Canada said in the alert.

My view from Waterloo, ON. #AirQuality #AirQualityAlert pic.twitter.com/C4TgDeHMWN — Vidman 📺 Dan Lauckner (@vidman) June 27, 2023

"Anytime you see the air quality health index getting to the 4-6 range, that's when you should start to feel a bit concerned, especially if you are one of those at risk groups," said Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist. "In particular, people with pre-existing health conditions, they're particularly at risk. It could aggravate their chronic illness even more. In addition, young children, pregnant women, and the elderly are all at risk."

Earlier this month, large parts of Ontario, including Waterloo region, were included in a multi-day air quality statement as smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec lingered over the province.

The air quality statement lasted for about a week, with Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder telling CTV News at the time that it is a very rare occurrence to have such a high level of contaminants reach southern Ontario due to wildfires.

📢Update for June 28: The special air quality statement is still in effect due to wildfire smoke.

Check the AQHI often as conditions can change throughout the day. Reduce or stop outdoor activities if you feel unwell.

More here:https://t.co/yoJGI0fI85 https://t.co/iG7Xk8RaFL — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) June 28, 2023

Health Unit release: Special Air Quality Statement Issued for Brantford-Brant https://t.co/A2CmtittjM pic.twitter.com/fxq9m91GwC — Brant County Health Unit (@BrantHealthUnit) June 28, 2023