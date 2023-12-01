Skating rink opens at Kitchener City Hall

In a sure sign of a shift in the seasons, the skating rink in front of Kitchener City Hall is now open.

In a social media post, the city said the outdoor rink in Carl Zehr Square is accessible from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Hours will be reduced on Christmas, Boxing Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day.

Skates can be borrowed from the nearby Kitchener Public Library branch on Queen Street.

The downtown rink at Kitchener City Hall isn’t the only option for outdoor skating in the city. Volunteer-run neighbourhood rinks are expected to open soon.