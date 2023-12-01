Skating rink opens at Kitchener City Hall
In a sure sign of a shift in the seasons, the skating rink in front of Kitchener City Hall is now open.
In a social media post, the city said the outdoor rink in Carl Zehr Square is accessible from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Hours will be reduced on Christmas, Boxing Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day.
Skates can be borrowed from the nearby Kitchener Public Library branch on Queen Street.
The downtown rink at Kitchener City Hall isn’t the only option for outdoor skating in the city. Volunteer-run neighbourhood rinks are expected to open soon.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH 'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes Ontario zoo during overnight stay
A kangaroo destined for Quebec escaped an Ontario zoo during an overnight stay on Friday. According to an employee, it "jumped" over handlers' heads.
With Canada set to reimpose cap on working hours, international students worry about paying for tuition, living expenses
Canada is set to reimpose the cap on the number of hours that international students can work off campus. But with heightened cost-of-living concerns in Canada, many international students say they're not sure how they'll be able to afford their tuition and living expenses if they can't work full-time.
Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.
Environment Canada calls for mild, rainy winter for most of Canada
Winter will be unusually warm and rainy across much of the country this year, according to the latest data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
More salmonella-contaminated fruits pulled amid outbreak: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items that got taken off the shelves this week
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' planning to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are planning to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Live updates Israeli strikes kill over 175 people in Gaza as cease-fire ends, health officials say
Israeli strikes on houses and buildings have killed at least 178 people throughout the Gaza Strip on the first hours of fighting after a weeklong truce collapsed Friday, according to the Health Ministry there. Israel said it struck more than 200 Hamas targets.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
Former Sask. hockey coach found guilty of sexual assault and assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was found guilty by a Regina Court of King’s Bench judge on Friday of sexual assault and assault stemming from incidents that took place in August of 1988.
London
-
People growing angry over four year long ER closure, Huron mayor says
Four years ago, the temporarily closed sign went up outside the Clinton Hospital’s emergency room.
-
All evidence in at the murder trial of Robert Charnock
Both the Crown and the defence have wrapped up their respective cases at the second degree murder trial of Robert Charnock in London.
-
New multi-million dollar London medical supply plant fits like a glove
Medical supply manufacturer Medicom announced it will build a $165 million plant in London to produce medical grade nitrile gloves — the first plant of its kind in Canada.
Windsor
-
Few grinches in Windsor — residents most excited for the holidays, survey says
A new survey suggests Windsor is the Canadian city most excited for Christmas as a number of holiday events and festivals take place this weekend.
-
WECHU to cut staffing and programming by about 10 per cent, citing budget restraints
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says it will be reducing its staff by about 10 per cent in 2024 due to budgetary restraints.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate remains highest in Canada
Windsor's unemployment rate is still the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada.
Barrie
-
2 men and one child not properly secured in seat seriously injured in collision, both drivers charged
A child was rushed to a hospital after police say he wasn't properly secured in his seat when the SUV he was a passenger in was involved in a collision.
-
Barrie police inspector faces discreditable conduct charge following OPP investigation
A senior Barrie police officer is facing a charge of discreditable conduct following a recent investigation conducted by provincial police.
-
OPP investigates deadly assault at Orillia long-term care facility
Provincial police are investigating the death of a resident at a long-term care facility in Orillia.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
-
WATCH
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in New Liskeard
Few details are available, but there is a heavy police presence Friday morning near Highway 11 and Bedard Drive in New Liskeard.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end
A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.
-
Ottawa man, 38, charged with child pornography and extortion offences
A 38-year-old Ottawa man was arrested for allegedly extorting a 17-year-old girl from the United States for child pornography.
-
OC Transpo features tortoise on social media reminding riders to be 'slow and steady' near transit
OC Transpo has unveiled a new safety campaign spotlighting a tortoise wearing runners.
Toronto
-
WATCH
-
Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end
A man is dead after he fell approximately two stories while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.
-
Toronto residents raise concerns over empty section of Yonge Street, awaiting demolition since spring
A block of storefronts along a major Toronto road has been sitting empty, covered in black paint and awaiting demolition, since the spring.
Montreal
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke hospital's bilingual status
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a health-care institution's bilingual status — a move English-rights activists say is shocking.
-
MISSING CHILD
MISSING CHILD Montreal boy, 11, missing since Wednesday evening
Montreal policed are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy. Kylidd Amos was last seen was last seen around 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 near the corner of 25th Avenue and 42nd Street in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.
-
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' planning to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are planning to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Atlantic
-
3 youths arrested after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school
Three youths were arrested after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning at a school in the Halifax area.
-
Woman, 25, charged with murder in Cape Breton homicide
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Cape Breton last week.
-
First heavy snowfall of December likely on Monday for parts of the Maritimes
A low pressure system moving out of the northeastern United States and passing along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia is likely to bring parts of the Maritimes the first heavy snowfall for December on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
-
Manitoba government expands planned gas-tax holiday after criticism
The Manitoba government is broadening its plan for a fuel tax holiday after receiving criticism from farm groups, snowmobilers and the Opposition Progressive Conservatives.
-
Man stabbed on Main Street, dies from his injuries: Winnipeg police
A man has died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
40-year-old man killed in brazen Beltline shooting: Calgary police
Calgary police say a man killed in a drive-by shooting in the Beltline on Thursday night appears to be from out of town.
-
Calgary teen charged in CrossIron Mills Black Friday stabbings
A 17-year-old Calgarian has been charged with numerous offences in relation to a three stabbings that took place on Nov. 24 at CrossIron Mills mall.
-
Deadly crash between CTrain and vehicle under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police say one person was killed in a collision between a vehicle and a CTrain on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Coun. Jennifer Rice offers apology, but says reports she bullied staff are 'inaccurate'
Jennifer Rice, the Edmonton city councillor for Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, is disputing reports that she bullied staff and created a toxic work environment, but is still refusing to take questions about what happened.
-
Edmonton breweries serve up hot treats and cold brews for a good cause
Local breweries in Edmonton are finding unique ways to give back this holiday season.
-
Where to buy real Christmas trees in Edmonton in 2023
Are you looking to buy a live Christmas tree for the holidays? CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of some of the businesses in the Edmonton-area selling trees in 2023.
Vancouver
-
2 found dead in Richmond residence, homicide investigators called
Mounties in Richmond say homicide investigators have been called in after the discovery of two bodies inside a home in the city Thursday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING CSIS to probe B.C. office after allegations of rape, harassment
Canada's spy agency says it has launched a workplace assessment of its British Columbia office over 'serious allegations' raised by whistleblowers who say they were sexually assaulted and harassed by a senior officer.
-
Official names of future Surrey-Langley SkyTrain stations announced
In a move touted as bringing a major transit project in Metro Vancouver one step closer to becoming a reality, officials announced the names of the 8 stations on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line Friday.