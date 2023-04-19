Six Nations schools to close Thursday due to public service worker strike

All schools in Six Nations of the Grand River will be closed Thursday.

A tweet from their offical account on Wednesday afternoon said it’s because of the public service worker strike.

After discussing the impact of job action by federal employees, officials decided to close schools as “teachers are not expected” to be there.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced its decision to strike on Tuesday night.

Six Nations then put out a media release to inform community members that its schools would be affected.

Jamieson Elementary, J.C. Hill Elementary, Emily C. General Elementary, I.L. Thomas Elementary and Oliver M. Smith Elementary are funded and operated by Indigenous Services Canada.

Six Nations said more than 1,100 students would be affected in their territory.

The strike may also have an impact on maintenance services at Oshweken Public Health. However, most of the nursing staff are classified as essential workers and are not able to take part in strike action.

Also affected are employees with Registration, Lands & Estate and the Surveyor General. Six Nations said there could be delays in service and registration.

“The PSAC strike has impacted our Six Nations of the Grand River community and has the SNGR Elected Council concerned for all of our members, students and families,” said Chief Mark B. Hill in a media release. “We are maintaining regular contact with federal officials in hopes of alleviating as much stress as possible through this difficult time. We will continue to assert political pressure to get all those affected in our community back to their regular routines as quickly as possible.”