SIU investigating use of anti-riot weapon during Brantford arrest

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after police in Brantford used an anti-riot weapon against a 51-year-old man, leaving him seriously injured.

The Special Investigations Unit says enforcement officers who went to a home to issue an eviction notice yesterday afternoon encountered a man with an edged weapon.

Police were called and officers tried negotiated with the man for several hours before firing an Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield multiple times at him.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital.

The anti-riot weapon, also known as ARWEN, can be used to fire a variety of less lethal munitions, like plastic bullets, batons and tear gas.