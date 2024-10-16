SIU investigating use of anti-riot weapon during Brantford arrest

KITCHENER
    An ARWEN (Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield) is displayed in this file image. (Ontario's Special Investigations Unit) An ARWEN (Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield) is displayed in this file image. (Ontario's Special Investigations Unit)
    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after police in Brantford used an anti-riot weapon against a 51-year-old man, leaving him seriously injured.

    The Special Investigations Unit says enforcement officers who went to a home to issue an eviction notice yesterday afternoon encountered a man with an edged weapon.

    Police were called and officers tried negotiated with the man for several hours before firing an Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield multiple times at him.

    The man was arrested and taken to hospital.

    The anti-riot weapon, also known as ARWEN, can be used to fire a variety of less lethal munitions, like plastic bullets, batons and tear gas.

